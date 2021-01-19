DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, DPRating has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $289,570.11 and approximately $23,311.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.