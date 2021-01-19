Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

ECIFY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

