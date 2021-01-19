Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.79-0.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.79-0.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

