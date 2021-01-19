Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) has been given a C$8.50 price target by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. 289,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.2606906 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

