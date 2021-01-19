Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.24 ($10.87).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.97 ($16.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

