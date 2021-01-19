Enjin Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $150.76 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $234.60 million and approximately $150.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

