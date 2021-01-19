Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,000. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,873,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

