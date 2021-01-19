Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

