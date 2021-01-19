Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 123.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 121,383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

