Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

