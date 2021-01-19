Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

TSE WEF opened at C$1.32 on Monday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.26 million and a PE ratio of -16.63.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

