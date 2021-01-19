Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $51.97.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

