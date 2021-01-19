Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EUTLF opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

