Evercore ISI Boosts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $67.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

