Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

EVRG opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

