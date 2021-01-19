Everi Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the credit services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EVRI opened at $13.49 on Monday. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

