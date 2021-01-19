Exane BNP Paribas Lowers NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Underperform

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBSPF. Investec lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 1,138,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

