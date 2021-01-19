Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $175.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.69.

EXPE traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $142.29. 86,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Expedia Group by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

