Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

