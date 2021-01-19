Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

