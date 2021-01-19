Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36. Fathom has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

