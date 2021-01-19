Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

