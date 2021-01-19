Filecoin Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $322.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.07 or 0.00063327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00073432 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00254488 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,470.05 or 0.94634515 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin's genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin's total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin's official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin's official Twitter account is @Filecoin

