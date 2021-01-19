First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

