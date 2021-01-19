First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INBK stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

