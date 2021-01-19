First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,070. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

