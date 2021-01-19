Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.