Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $784.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $786.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

