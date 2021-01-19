Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. 281,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

