Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

