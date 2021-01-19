Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.97. 379,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,207. The company has a market cap of C$708.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.14. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

