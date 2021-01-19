FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $25.60 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $10.78 or 0.00029388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
