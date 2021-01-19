Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,764.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,698.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.61%.

In other news, insider Hugo Drayton bought 2,376 shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 2,798 shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

