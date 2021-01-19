FY2020 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CCHGY stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

