FY2020 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.72) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.68) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

