FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

METC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $3.17 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

