FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $96.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,023 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 162,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.