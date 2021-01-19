FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Decreased by Analyst

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,487 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kadmon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 162.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kadmon by 655.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 756,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 656,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.