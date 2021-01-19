FY2022 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $2,733,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,276 shares of company stock worth $11,643,508. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

