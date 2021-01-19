Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $63.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,799.71. 71,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

