Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 71,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 154,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

About Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in E&L property and palm spring property located in northwest British Columbia.

