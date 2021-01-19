General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 115,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 110,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

