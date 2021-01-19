George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.6 days.

WNGRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $$76.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $84.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

