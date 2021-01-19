Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,953,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.