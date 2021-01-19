Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $208.82 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

