Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

