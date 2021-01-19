Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up 3.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

