Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFG. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

