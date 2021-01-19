Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

