(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$87.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from (GRT.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

